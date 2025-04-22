$927 Million In Medical Debt Erased For 629K NJ Residents: See If You Qualify

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday, April 21 that 629,000 New Jersey residents will see a combined $927 million in medical debt retired through the state’s partnership with Undue Medical Debt, a not for profit.

The state used $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds, teaming with Undue to purchase medical debt from RWJBarnabas Health, the state’s largest healthcare provider and from the secondary debt market. Residents who have their debt retired will receive a letter in the mail.

“Nobody should have to choose between their health and their financial stability,” said Governor Murphy. “I am grateful to our partners in this space, and I look forward to continuing our work to build a healthier, more affordable New Jersey.”

Overall, the state has helped erase $1.1 billion in medical debt relief for more than 776,000 residents, dating back to last August, through four different rounds.

New Jersey is one of five states that bars medical debt reporting to credit agencies and allocates funding to provide residents with medical debt relief.

Those who qualify for medical debt relief are either at or below 400% of the federal poverty line or have medical debts that equal 5% or more of their annual income.

For more information on Undue, click here.

