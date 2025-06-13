Mostly Cloudy 72°

9-Year-Old Girl Airlifted After Being Attacked By Shark At Florida Beach

A 9-year-old girl lost much of her right hand after being attacked by a shark on a Florida beach.

Leah Lendel (inset), Boca Grande, Florida (marked in red).

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Google Maps
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, June 11, off the coast of Boca Grande on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The child, who was snorkeling at the time of the incident, underwent hours-long surgery at a Tampa hospital after being airlifted and surgeons were able to put her hand back together, according to ABC Gulf Coast.

The girl's family confirmed her identity as Leah Lendel. A GoFundMe dedicated to her medical expenses has raised over $30,000.

"While we are beyond grateful that Leah survived, the journey ahead will be long and full of physical and emotional healing," the GoFundMe states. "The Life Flight alone comes with an overwhelming medical bill, not to mention the ongoing care she will need: possible surgeries, physical therapy, counseling, and more."

She is expected to remain in the hospital for a while.

