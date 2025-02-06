9-Year-Old Burned On 90% Of His Body After Philadelphia Plane Crash

Critical Injuries And Coma

Ramesses was in the car with his father on the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue when the medical jet crashed and exploded on Friday, Jan. 31. While Steven was tragically killed, Ramesses survived but sustained severe burns across his body.

He remains in a medically induced coma and faces a long and painful road to recovery. His family says he will require multiple surgeries and extensive treatment to heal from his injuries.

In an emotional social media post, a relative shared their heartbreak over the tragedy:

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. My nephew, Ramesses, is fighting for his life, and we are still searching for Steven’s firstborn son. This loss is unimaginable."

GoFundMe Launched To Support Ramesses

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Ramesses’ aunt, Yahaira Morales, to help cover his medical expenses, surgeries, and ongoing recovery.

“My nephew is in a coma because of the plane crash that fell on the boulevard. He has burns all over his body and needs surgery,” Yahaira wrote on the campaign page.

The fundraiser has already raised over $29,000 toward its $50,000 goal, thanks to the generosity of over 550 donors. Contributions will go toward:

Surgeries and burn treatments

Long-term rehabilitation

Support for the family as they navigate this tragedy.

To donate or share Ramesses’ story, visit the campaign here: Help Ramesses Recover from Plane Crash Injuries.

Community Support And Condolences

The crash has left the Dreuitt family reeling from the loss of Steven and the critical injuries to Ramesses. Family members are urging the community for prayers and support during this incredibly difficult time.

“My nephew’s parents are going through a very difficult time,” Yahaira added. “Every donation makes a difference.”

Crash Aftermath

The crash killed all six people aboard the medical jet and injured 24 people on the ground, including Ramesses. Four remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

Exactly 343 homes were impacted by the crash, full report on the damage.

