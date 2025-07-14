$85M Sale Of North Jersey Luxury Apartments Finalized

The buyer, whose name has not been released, purchased Signature Place, a 197-unit Class A complex featuring high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, from Veris Residential, a New Jersey-based real estate investment trust.

Built in 2018, Signature Place offers apartments averaging more than 1,000 square feet and is loaded with perks: a pool, yoga studio, golf simulator, movie theater, conference rooms, pet spa, and a clubroom with game tables and a fireplace, according to CBRE.

Signature Place opened in 2018 as part of a redevelopment project by Mack-Cali Realty Corp. and its Roseland Residential Trust division, according to re-nj. The project converted a former Mack-Cali office building into luxury housing, a model that's since influenced similar redevelopments across Morris County and North Jersey, the outlet said.

"This exceptional asset benefits from its location in affluent Morris County, only a few minutes from downtown Morristown," said CBRE’s Jeffrey Dunne, who helped lead the sale. "We are pleased to have advised Veris Residential on the disposition."

Signature Place sits within a 10-minute drive of Morristown’s vibrant downtown, known for its restaurants, shops, and nightlife. Morris County is home to the state’s highest concentration of Fortune 500 companies, CBRE said.

The deal was handled by CBRE’s Institutional Properties team, which included Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, and Travis Langer, along with CBRE’s Investment Banking team.

