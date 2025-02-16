Pursuit In Stolen Mercedes Along Route 17, Parkway Ends In 5 Arrests: Police

Sgt. Sean Nutland first spotted the stolen 2017 white Mercedes-Benz traveling north on Route 17 near Ridgewood Avenue around 2:50 a.m., according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti. After confirming the vehicle was reported stolen out of Kearny, the driver made a U-turn onto Route 17 South at Linwood Avenue and attempted to evade officers at high speeds.

Officer Cesar Hurtado took over the pursuit as the vehicle continued onto the Garden State Parkway South. Near mile marker 154, the driver intentionally rammed two Paramus police vehicles, prompting officers to employ pursuit intervention techniques to bring the vehicle to a halt, Guidetti said.

When the SUV stopped, all five occupants fled on foot. Officers Cesar Hurtado and Ryan Cottrell chased three suspects who jumped a guardrail into a wooded area, apprehending Zi-Yahna Howard, 19, of Newark. Officers Michael Mordaga and Frank Licari took Jason Thomas, 19, and the 17-year-old driver into custody near the vehicle. Meanwhile, New Jersey State Police located and arrested two juvenile male passengers, ages 16 and 14, near Garden State Parkway Exit 154.

The following five individuals are facing charges:

Zi-Yahna Howard, 19, Newark: Receiving stolen property, use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime, resisting arrest.

Jason Thomas, 19, Newark: Receiving stolen property, use of a juvenile in the commission of a crime, resisting arrest.

Juvenile Driver, 17, Newark: Receiving stolen property, eluding, aggravated assault.

Juvenile Passenger, 16, Newark: Joyriding, resisting arrest by flight.

Juvenile Passenger, 14, Newark: Joyriding, resisting arrest by flight.

The two adults were transported to the Bergen County Jail, while the juvenile suspects were housed in the Juvenile Detention Center.

No officers were injured during the incident. The Paramus Police Department thanked the New Jersey State Police for their assistance and reaffirmed their commitment to keeping the community safe.

