$770M ATM Ponzi: PA’s Daryl Heller Charged After Filing Bankruptcy In NJ

Daryl F. Heller, 55, of Lititz, and his Lancaster-based companies Prestige Investment Group and Paramount Management Group, are accused of raising more than $770 million from about 2,700 investors between 2017 and 2024, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Federal investigators allege Heller promised fixed monthly payments from a nationwide ATM network operated by Paramount. Instead, they say he used new investor money to pay earlier ones, misrepresented the size and profitability of the network, and siphoned more than $185 million for himself — including the purchase of a beach house in Camden, New Jersey.

Prestige and Paramount pitched the ATM investments as safe and reliable, offering what appeared to be consistent returns of about 25 percent. In reality, court filings say many of the ATMs didn’t exist, sat broken in warehouses, or generated only a fraction of the promised income.

Heller also ran Heller Capital Group, a private equity firm in Lancaster. In February 2025, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Camden, New Jersey, listing more than $137 million in unsecured claims.

A federal grand jury indicted Heller on one count of securities fraud and four counts of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 100 years in prison. The SEC’s civil case seeks to bar him from serving as an officer or director of a public company and to recover ill-gotten gains.

“The magnitude of the offense alleged by this indictment is enormous,” U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said. “Heller allegedly piled lie upon lie, in order to bilk thousands of victims of their hard-earned money.”

FBI officials said the case shows how Heller used his community ties in Lancaster to recruit retail investors, including members of Amish and Mennonite communities, into what regulators now describe as one of the largest ATM investment frauds ever brought to court.

