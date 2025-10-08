72 Hours, 3 Thefts, 1 Arrest: Lyndhurst Cops Flood Streets After Weekend Crime Surge

The first incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, when a fixed Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) alerted patrol units to a stolen 2022 Mazda out of Newark entering the township via the De Jessa Bridge, Capt. Paul F. Haggerty said.

Capt. Haggerty spotted the vehicle on Copeland Avenue, where Officers Michael Walker and Glenn Flora assisted in stopping it about 100 yards west of Stuyvesant Avenue.

Police said Meosha K. Morgan, 44, of Rahway, was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, a third-degree crime, and released on a complaint summons after being processed.

That same night, around 11:38 p.m., Officer Michael Clifford was patrolling Union Avenue near First Street when he spotted two masked males trying to enter cars in a driveway, Chief Richard L. Jarvis said. When Clifford ordered them to stop, they ran, crossing into Lyndhurst.

Officers Nicholas Coviello and North Arlington police joined the chase, eventually apprehending two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, both from Newark, Jarvis said. The case was turned over to North Arlington Police for juvenile delinquency proceedings.

The third incident came on Sunday, Oct. 5, around 11 p.m., when residents on the 400 block of Page Avenue reported a masked man pulling on car door handles while a silver Range Rover stolen out of Pennsylvania drove nearby, Jarvis said.

Sgt. Nicholas Abruscato located the SUV, which was occupied by four masked males, but the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, Jarvis said. The pursuit was not continued “out of an abundance of caution,” and the information was relayed to neighboring towns.

Chief Jarvis urged residents to stay alert. “We have deployed cutting edge technology in the township, and our officers are out 24/7 from all ranks doing their part to mitigate crime in the township, and our residents are being informed and asked to do their part,” he said.

He added that Lyndhurst’s proximity to major cities, highways, and interstates makes it a “prime target for those engaged in vehicle-related crime.”

