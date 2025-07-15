Hit-Run Driver Who Mowed Down 7 Geese Sought By Cops In NJ, Sparking Outrage Online

Officers responded to the Devoe Lake area of Spotswood (Middlesex County) around 6:45 p.m. and found the geese dead in the roadway, Spotswood police said. The vehicle had already fled the scene, police said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine whether the act was intentional or accidental, according to authorities.

Geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and police say that intentional harm may constitute a violation of both state and federal law.

The incident has stirred heated debate online, particularly in the department's Facebook comment section.

“A whole group is [intentionally] hitting because they were not patient to watch them cross and wait…,” one commenter wrote.

“When this person is caught, will there be an open court hearing? So the public can make a statement? Thank you for taking this seriously,” another asked.

“I hope someone who saw this happen steps up. No animal deserves this type of treatment, regardless if they are a nuisance or not. This just made me so sick to my stomach I had to log off of Facebook,” a third commenter said. “If this was intentionally done, I hope they are punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Geese are common and often controversial throughout New Jersey. While many consider them a nuisance, several towns have drawn criticism for lethal control methods, including planned cullings and gassing, which have also ignited public debate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video footage is urged to contact the Spotswood Police Department at 732-251-2121 and ask for Det. John Fedak or Ptl. Rizzolo, police said.

