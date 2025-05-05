Overcast 65°

$6M Luxury Clubhouse At Bergen County Golf Course Closer To Reality

Construction has officially begun on a brand-new, $6 million clubhouse at Bergen County’s Overpeck Golf Course, officials said.

Construction is under way on a $6 million clubhouse at the Overpeck County Park golf course clubhouse.

 Photo Credit: RSC Architects
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners broke ground on the project Thursday, May 1, at the course’s location on East Cedar Lane in Teaneck.

The $5.97 million investment includes a 2,774-square-foot clubhouse with a pro shop, food service, public restrooms, and a Trex-style outdoor deck, according to the county. A separate garage will also be built with electric charging stations for up to 60 golf carts.

“After a record-breaking year with over 343,000 rounds played countywide,” Tedesco said, “Bergen County is proud to offer golfers a premium experience at a public course price.”

Renderings show two color and finish options for both the interior and exterior of the facility. 

Officials have not announced a completion date. 

