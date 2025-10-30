'67' Named As 2025's Word Of The Year: 'All The Hallmarks Of Brainrot'

The website named "67," pronounced "six-seven," as its 2025 Word of the Year on Tuesday, Oct. 28. The term captures a viral Generation Alpha slang that has baffled adults, fueled TikTok trends, and reflected the real-world impact of internet meme culture.

According to Dictionary.com, searches for "67" have surged more than sixfold since June, far outpacing other two-digit numbers.

The phenomenon appears to trace back to a viral song, "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla. The spread is also linked to Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who has referenced the phrase since he's 6-foot-7.

What's fascinating about "67" is that it doesn't always mean the same thing.

"Perhaps the most defining feature of 67 is that it’s impossible to define," Dictionary.com said. "It's meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical. In other words, it has all the hallmarks of brainrot. It's the logical endpoint of being perpetually online, scrolling endlessly, consuming content fed to users by algorithms trained by other algorithms."

"67" can often mean "so-so" or "maybe this, maybe that," usually paired with a hand motion moving palms up and down. Some children and teens use it simply to confuse adults, leading teachers across the country to trade strategies online to stop students from repeating it in class.

The meme was lampooned on the hit Comedy Central show "South Park." In an October episode, Eric Cartman became possessed by a demon after constantly making "67" jokes.

Dictionary.com's lexicographers said the choice reflects more than just slang.

"It remains meaningful to the people who use it because of the connection it fosters," Dictionary.com said. "'67' shows the speed at which a new word can rocket around the world as a rising generation enters the global conversation."

This is the latest TikTok meme to become Dictionary.com's Word of the Year. In 2024, the website selected "demure," which started being used to describe "refined and sophisticated" behavior.

Finalists in 2025 included "agentic," used to describe self-directed artificial intelligence; "aura farming," referring to curating someone's online energy; and "tariff," amid President Donald Trump's widespread duties on imports. Other trendy terms included "broligarchy," a jab at male tech and business executives; "clanker," an insulting term for robots or AI systems; and the "Gen Z stare," an expressionless look often attributed to that generation.

The dynamite emoji (🧨) was also a finalist after pop star Taylor Swift used it in her viral Instagram post announcing her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.