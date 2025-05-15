Overcast 71°

SHARE

NJ Massage Parlor Raid: Tesla Seized, $600K Found Stuffed In Teddy Bear, Cops Say

A raid of an illicit massage parlor turned up $600,000 of cash inside a giant stuffed teddy bear in Edison, authorities announced this week.

Daniela Diienno/Bliss Spa

Daniela Diienno/Bliss Spa

 Photo Credit: Edison PD/Google Maps
Sam Barron

Five people were arrested following a more than yearlong investigation into Bliss Spa, a massage parlor at 2595 Woodbridge Ave., Edison police said.

The teddy bear was found in the Edison home of Daniela Diienno, the de facto owner and manager of the spa, police said. Law enforcement also seized a 2025 Tesla Model Y, a Rolex watch and a Cartier watch, police said.

Diienno was charged with money laundering, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution and maintaining a house of prostitution, police said. The other four were charged with engaging in/soliciting prostitution, police said.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE