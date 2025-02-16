60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain Will Batter Passaic County: Outages, Flooding Possible

The hardest-hit areas for wind gusts include Morristown, Flemington, and Trenton, where winds are forecasted to reach 50 to 60 mph through tonight. Similar gusts are expected in greater Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Vineland, and Atlantic City, with coastal areas such as Long Branch, Toms River, and Cape May also bracing for intense winds. The Poconos and northwest New Jersey, including Mount Pocono and Wantage, are also experiencing wind speeds in the same range, making conditions hazardous for travelers.

The JCP&L outage map shows more than 600 customers in Sussex County, mostly Stillwater, were without power as of 9:55 a.m.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 0.5 to 1 inch across the state, with places like Toms River, Trenton, and Long Branch seeing the higher end of that range. Flooding could occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas, especially as the ground remains saturated from previous rainfall.

The strong cold front is expected to move offshore between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., ushering in a sharp drop in temperatures. Combined with the powerful winds, this will create dangerously low wind chills overnight and into early next week. The coastal waters will experience gale-force winds through Monday night, with storm-force gusts reaching 50 knots, making for hazardous marine conditions.

Officials warn that downed trees and power lines are likely, which could lead to widespread power outages. The National Weather Service is urging residents to prepare by charging devices, securing loose outdoor objects, and staying indoors if possible.

Residents should remain alert for updates and warnings as conditions develop, and authorities are urging caution on the roads, particularly in areas prone to flooding or falling debris.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.