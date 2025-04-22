'60 Minutes' Top Producer Exits, Says Show Lost Independence Amid Trump's Lawsuit: Report

Bill Owens announced his resignation in a memo to staff on Tuesday, April 22, The New York Times reported. The Greenwich, Connecticut, resident has worked at CBS News for 34 years.

A native of Oyster Bay, New York, Owens is just the third executive producer in the news magazine show's 57-year run. Since 2019, he has led the nation's No. 1 news program through landmark interviews and major investigations.

While announcing his departure, Owens expressed concerns about being able to conduct proper journalism.

"Over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for "60 Minutes," right for the audience," he wrote in his memo.

Owens' resignation comes as CBS and its parent company, Paramount, navigate Trump's $10 billion lawsuit. Trump has claimed "60 Minutes" deceptively edited an October 2024 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump has repeatedly accused "60 Minutes" of bias and election interference, despite pulling out of an interview with the show before the 2024 Presidential election. Legal experts have called his claims baseless, according to The Times.

Trump continues to criticize "60 Minutes" – most recently after the episode on Sunday, April 13.

"They are not a "News Show," but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as "News," and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. "They should lose their license!"

Owens has opposed any settlement that would include an apology to Trump and said in February that he wouldn't apologize as part of the negotiations.

"Having defended this show – and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward," wrote Owens.

The lawsuit also looms over Paramount's push to sell the company to Skydance Media, led by the son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Paramount's controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, has pushed to settle the Trump case as part of efforts to secure government approval for the multibillion-dollar deal.

In his five years as executive producer, Owens oversaw major interviews with world leaders, including Trump, former President Joe Biden, the recently deceased Pope Francis, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Owens also led investigations into Havana Syndrome, the looting of Cambodian antiquities, and Trump's false claims that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 Presidential election.

After graduating from Towson University, Owens began his career at CBS as a summer intern in 1988 and worked his way up through roles ranging from field producer to senior White House producer and executive editor. He became executive producer of "60 Minutes" after more than a decade in senior leadership.

In 2012, Owens launched "60 Minutes Sports," a monthly program that ran on Showtime for five years. He also helped create "60 Minutes Overtime," which shows online-exclusive content to complement TV episodes.

In a separate memo to staff on April 22, CBS News and Stations president Wendy McMahon praised Owens' leadership, adding that she remains committed to the show's journalistic mission.

"Standing behind what he stood for was an easy decision for me, and I never took for granted that he did the same for me," McMahon wrote.

The Times also reported that settlement talks between Paramount and Trump remain ongoing, and the two sides have selected a mediator to aid negotiations.

