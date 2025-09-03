6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Crushed Pelvis, Broken Jaw When Minivan Plows Into Kipona Festival Crowd

The child, identified as Faiz Sharif, has undergone multiple emergency surgeries and is now in stable condition, according to a statement released by his family on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

“Following a horrific incident at the Kipona Festival on Labor Day, Faiz, age 6, sustained a number of serious, life-threatening injuries and has undergone several surgeries. Thanks to God’s grace and the efforts of his medical team, he is now in stable condition,” the family wrote.

Court documents obtained by Daily Voice revealed Faiz suffered a fractured pelvis, two broken ribs, a lacerated spleen, a broken jaw, and other injuries after being struck by a red minivan driven by Elizabeth Ann Bohrer, 36, of York Haven.

The Sharif family said they are “deeply grateful” for the outpouring of support but asked for privacy as they focus on his recovery.

A GoFundMe launched by his uncle, Muhammad Sharif, has already raised more than $14,700 of its $18,000 goal from nearly 140 donors. The campaign notes Faiz faces “a long and uncertain road ahead” with ongoing medical procedures and specialized care.

“Every contribution will help ease these burdens and allow his parents to focus on Faiz’s recovery,” the fundraiser states.

