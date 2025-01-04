Overcast 28°

SHARE

6 To 8 Inches Of Snow Could Fall In Parts Of NJ, PA: Here's The Latest Winter Storm Forecast

The first significant snowstorm of 2025 is expected to hit the region Sunday night, Jan 5, bringing up to 8 inches of snow to parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall map

Snowfall map

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The storm is expected to begin late Sunday night, continuing through Monday, Jan. 6 before tapering off into Monday night. 

Snow accumulations are forecast across the region, with the highest totals predicted in South Jersey (Vineland, Atlantic City, Cape May) and Philadelphia, where snowfall could reach 6 to 8 inches, new weather maps show. 

Greater Philadelphia could see 3 to 4 inches while Trenton could get 2 to 3 inches. Flemington and Allentown are likely to get 1 to 2 inches while Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex, Hudson, and Sussex Counties are expected to get less than an inch.

Areas along the Interstate 195 corridor and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are also expected to see significant snowfall, ranging between 3 to 6 inches. 

Heavier snow bands may develop Monday morning, especially over South Jersey, with snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour, meteorologists warn.

Snow could transition to a wintry mix of sleet and rain Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop below freezing Monday night, any rain or sleet could refreeze, creating an icy layer beneath the snow cover.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect across Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Ocean, Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties.

While winds during the storm are expected to remain below 20 mph, gusts of up to 35 mph could occur Monday night after the snow ends, creating dangerous wind chills in the single digits and the potential for blowing and drifting snow.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing across the region through at least next Friday, with nighttime wind chills dropping into the single digits.

Residents are advised to limit travel during the storm and prepare for hazardous road conditions. Snow shoveling, especially in areas with heavy accumulations or icy layers, should be done with caution.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE