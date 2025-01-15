NJ Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Student Living At Her Home: Prosecutor

Laura Caron, a fifth grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School, had a relationship with the student, who was born in 2005, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Michael Emmer in conjunction with Chief Tracey Super, of the Middle Township Police Department said.

The relationship began in 2016, when the child was approximately 11 years old, and lasted until 2020, officials said. The relationship happened while the child had been living in Caron's home.

Caron was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The Middle Township Elementary School website showed that Caron had worked at the school. Her information had been removed as of 4:30 p.m.

Caron was a guard for the Cabrini basketball team before the school was acquired by Villanova, and was raised in Warrington, PA. She attended Archbishop Wood High School.

"When the district was first advised of the allegations, the staff member was immediately placed on and continues to be on paid administrative leave," Superintendent David Salvo said.

The Middle Township School District has been notified and is cooperating with law enforcement, authorities said. Counseling and support services are being made available to students, staff, and families who may be affected by this news, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.