$53.2M Sale Closes On NJ Waterfront Property With Whole Foods, Apartments

JLL Capital Markets announced it closed the sale of Edgewater Towne Center on River Road, a mixed-use property with 76,525 square feet of retail space and 64 apartment homes. JLL represented the seller, Site Centers Corp., and secured a local private buyer.

Built in 2000 and spread across nearly 14 acres, the property is anchored by Whole Foods Market, one of the chain’s top performers in New Jersey. Shoppers will also find One Medical, Club Pilates, Pure Barre, and Bond Vet, making the retail portion 98% leased.

Upstairs, 64 market-rate apartments are 94% occupied, with about three-quarters still featuring their original finishes — a detail that JLL says gives the new owner plenty of room for upgrades.

And the location? It doesn’t get much better. The site offers quick access to Manhattan via the George Washington Bridge and the Edgewater Ferry Landing, at rents that JLL says are 21% to 57% less than other Hudson Waterfront and NYC markets. Residents also enjoy views of the Manhattan skyline and proximity to the Hudson Riverwalk.

