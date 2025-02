A winning New Jersey Lottery scratch-off ticket from the $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular game was sold at the 7-Eleven on Teaneck Road. The ticket, worth $50,000, was purchased on February 3, according to lottery officials.

Check your tickets, Teaneck residents—you could be the lucky winner! Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this story and other local lottery news.

