The ticket from Saturday's, Nov. 23 drawing was sold at the Stew Leonard's at 700 Paramus Park in Paramus.

The winning numbers were: 12, 13 34. 44. and 67. The Red Powerball drawn was 08 with a Power Play of 3X.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

Being that there was no jackpot winner, the jackpot climbs to $184 million for Monday night's drawing.

