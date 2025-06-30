$50K Powerball Ticket, $10K Scratch-Off Won In Days At Same Bergen County ShopRite Store

A $50,000 Powerball ticket and a $10,000 scratch-off were both sold at the ShopRite on New York Avenue in the span of just three days, state lottery officials said.

The first big win came on Wednesday, June 25, when someone bought a $5,000,000 Fortune scratch-off ticket at ShopRite #113, 540 New York Avenue, and hit for $10,000.

Then, on Saturday, June 28, lightning struck again — this time for a Powerball player who matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers for that draw were: 4, 35, 43, 52, 62, and the Powerball was 12.

The jackpot rolled over, climbing to an estimated $162 million for the next drawing.

The New Jersey Lottery urges all players to check their tickets and sign the back immediately. Winners are advised to contact NJ Lottery headquarters to claim their prizes.

So if you stopped by the Lyndhurst ShopRite last week — better double-check your wallet.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.