$500K Lottery Ticket Sold In Passaic County: Here's Where

Among the biggest prizes were two $500,000 top wins, and over $2 million in total winnings, according to the NJ Lottery.

Here’s a full breakdown of this week’s winners and where the lucky tickets were sold:

Nov. 18, 2024:

Powerball – $150,000, HC Good Neighbor Pharmacy, 1071 Route 37, Toms River, Ocean County.

Candy Cane Cash – $100,000, A & M Convenience, 2201 South Clinton Ave., South Plainfield, Middlesex County.

Crossword – $20,000, MPM Services Corp., 816 Communipaw Ave., Jersey City, Hudson County.

Nov. 19, 2024:

Winter Green – $500,000, Red Bank Mart Inc., 220 Newman Spring Rd., Red Bank, Monmouth County.

Plu$ The Money – $200,000, Road Runner Convenience Store, 740 Ridge Rd., Lyndhurst, Bergen County.

Nov. 22, 2024:

50X Cash Blitz – $500,000, Deli Works, 5726 Berkshire Valley Rd., Oak Ridge, Passaic County.

Crossword Bonanza – $25,000, Speedy Mart, 182 Ridgedale Ave. Ste. 1, Florham Park, Morris County.

$250,000 Crossword – $20,000, Krauszer’s Food Store #396, 40-A Meadowland Pkwy., Secaucus, Hudson County.

$10,000 Loaded – $10,000, Country Farm, 550 Route 530 Ste. 10, Whiting, Ocean County.

$10,000 Loaded – $10,000, ShopRite #620, 1151 Shrewsbury Ave., Shrewsbury, Monmouth County.

Nov. 23, 2024:

Super Crossword – $50,000, Akar IV Auto, 226 S Orange Ave., Newark, Essex County.

Powerball – $50,000, Stew Leonard’s, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus, Bergen County.

In total, New Jersey Lottery players claimed over $2 million in prizes from draw games and Scratch-offs.

Check your tickets! Winning numbers and prize claims can be verified at any New Jersey Lottery retailer or by visiting NJLottery.com.

