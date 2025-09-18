$500K Lawsuit Hits American Dream’s Hasbro ‘Game Room’ Over Alleged Unpaid Work

Facility Solutions Group, Inc. (FSG) filed the complaint on Wednesday, Sept. 17, against TGR AD, LLC and Ameream, LLC. The company says it supplied lighting equipment, signage, and installation services for the Game Room but has not been paid in full, court documents show.

Court filings state that in January 2023, Charlie Keegan, CEO of the Game Room, hired FSG to design and install custom lighting. Contracts signed in January and June of that year totaled more than $520,000, court papers say. FSG claims it delivered the materials and completed the work but received no payment.

FSG attempted to collect payment, but were stymied as Kilburn, the parent company of the Game Room, defaulted on its lease and ownership was transferred to Ameream, which owns the mall. Kilburn also transferred its Hasbro license to the mall owners.

The plaintiffs claim the owners of The Game Room, are hiding behind various companies to avoid having to pay its debts and have ignored their emails demanding payment. Killburn filed for bankruptcy last December, according to the lawsuit.

FSG is seeking more than $500,000 in compensatory damages and attorneys' fees.

Daily Voice has reached out to the mall for comment.

