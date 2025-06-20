5,000 Heroin Folds, Shotgun, Ammo Seized In Paterson Drug Raid: Sheriff

On a court-authorized search of 396-398 East 18th Street, detectives with the Sheriff Office’s Bureau of Narcotics (BON) arrested Jason E. Sizer, 42, following a narcotics investigation, according to Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo.

Sheriff’s detectives discovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics, including nearly 5,000 heroin folds, approximately 2.5 ounces of raw heroin suspected to be laced with fentanyl, and more than half an ounce of crack cocaine, Adamo said.

They also recovered various prescription medications, including:

22 Oxycodone pills

43 Tramadol pills

20 Xanax pills

28 Adderall pills

32 Fentanyl pills

28 Ecstasy pills

Adamo said the presence of “a large amount of drug paraphernalia further indicated that the location was being used as a drug production facility.”

In addition to the narcotics, detectives confiscated:

A shotgun

Numerous shotgun shells

Several boxes of handgun ammunition

An imitation handgun

$562 in suspected drug proceeds

Sizer was arrested and charged with 15 drug-related offenses, including operating a drug production facility; intent to distribute heroin and cocaine within 1,000 feet of Paterson Public School #21; possession of a weapon while committing a drug distribution offense; possession with intent to distribute multiple prescription medications and Ecstasy pills; and possession of fentanyl pills.

He was transported to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains in custody pending court proceedings.

