500+ Child Porn Files Found On North Jersey Man: Cops

In April 2025, West New York police launched an investigation after receiving a tip that images depicting child sexual abuse material had been uploaded and stored on a storage medium registered to Asael Benitez, 29, the department said Saturday, Sept. 6.

Detectives determined Benitez possessed those images as well as more than 500 additional images of children being sexually abused, police said.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, detectives from the West New York Police Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, executed court-authorized search warrants on Benitez and his Hudson Avenue residence. Several electronic devices were seized as part of the investigation, police said.

Benitez was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Hudson County Jail but released the following day under the provisions of Criminal Justice Reform, pending his initial court appearance.

“The exploitation of children is among the most appalling and disturbing crimes any community can face,” Police Director Henry Codina said. “The fact that hundreds of these horrific images were uncovered in this case is deeply troubling. Through our involvement with the I.C.A.C. Task Force, our detectives are better equipped to track down offenders and bring them to justice.

"Protecting children will always be a top priority for this department, and we urge anyone with information about these crimes to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West New York Police Department at (201) 295-5000 or email [email protected]. Anonymous reports can be made to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Cyber Tipline at www.missingkids.org or 1-800-THE-LOST.

