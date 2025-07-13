5-Year-Old Found Submerged In Paterson Pool Dies, Prosecutor Says

The child arrived in a private vehicle at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson just before 10 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray said on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near Marshall and Mary streets in Paterson, authorities said.

The child was pronounced deceased at 10:02 p.m.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

