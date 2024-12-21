Overcast 27°

SHARE

5 Inches Of Snow Fell In Parts Of New Jersey: See How Much Your Town Got

A winter storm dropped varying amounts of snow across New Jersey overnight Friday, Dec. 20, into Saturday morning, Dec. 21. 

Westwood, NJ on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Westwood, NJ on Saturday, Dec. 21.

 Photo Credit: Anthony Quintilian
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Snowfall totals ranged from trace amounts in South Jersey to more than 5 inches in parts of North Jersey, creating slippery conditions on roadways as temperatures remained below freezing, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Sussex and Morris counties recorded the highest snowfall, with Sparta Township leading at 5.5 inches and Randolph Township close behind at 5.3 inches. Meanwhile, southern counties like Atlantic and Cumberland reported only trace amounts.

Light snow tapered off Saturday morning, leaving brisk and cold conditions in its wake. Daytime highs are expected to range in the 30s, with nighttime lows dropping into the teens. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties, where wind chill values could dip as low as -12°.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of snow totals reported across New Jersey:

Atlantic County:

  • Somers Point: Trace
  • Burlington County:
  • Westampton: 1.6 inches
  • Rancocas: 1.5 inches
  • Mount Laurel: 1.5 inches
  • Bordentown: 1.0 inch

Bergen County:

  • Oakland: 4.0 inches
  • Montvale: 3.8 inches

Camden County:

  • Pennsauken: 0.8 inches
  • Barrington: 0.7 inches
  • Mount Ephraim: 0.5 inches
  • Cumberland County:
  • Deerfield Township: Trace

Essex County:

  • Essex Fells: 4.5 inches
  • West Orange: 4.0 inches

Hunterdon County:

  • Holland Township: 5.0 inches
  • Lebanon: 4.5 inches
  • Whitehouse Station: 4.0 inches

Mercer County:

  • Hopewell Township: 3.5 inches
  • Trenton Mercer Airport: 3.3 inches
  • Princeton: 3.2 inches

Middlesex County:

  • Cranbury: 3.4 inches
  • North Brunswick Township: 3.3 inches
  • Highland Park: 3.0 inches

Monmouth County:

  • Ocean Township: 2.5 inches
  • Long Branch: 1.8 inches

Morris County:

  • Randolph Township: 5.3 inches
  • Mine Hill Township: 5.0 inches
  • Mendham: 4.8 inches

Ocean County:

  • Jackson Township: 3.0 inches
  • Ramtown: 1.0 inches

Somerset County:

  • Watchung: 4.0 inches
  • Hillsborough Township: 3.8 inches
  • Bridgewater Township: 3.5 inches

Sussex County:

  • Sparta Township: 5.5 inches
  • Wantage Township: 4.4 inches
  • Lafayette Township: 4.0 inches

Union County:

  • Scotch Plains: 3.4 inches
  • Cranford Township: 3.3 inches

Warren County:

  • Hackettstown: 5.0 inches
  • Greenwich Township: 4.5 inches

Residents are advised to drive cautiously as icy patches may persist, and to bundle up against the cold temperatures expected throughout the weekend.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE