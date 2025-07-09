$4.9M Bergen County Estate Sells In One Weekend After Sitting On Market For Years

The property at 184 Vaccaro Dr. closed for $4,936,000 on May 19, after being listed at $4,998,000, according to Jaclyn Chakonis and Stacy Esser of the Stacy Esser Group, who represented the sale.

The 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom home had previously been listed nine times by multiple agents between 2021 and 2024 but failed to move—until Chakonis and Esser took over in March 2025.

“We knew we were getting the listing and had been working with the seller for months getting the house ready,” Chakonis said.

It’s all part of what the team calls their "Value Up Method," a strategy built around smart edits, intentional prep, and a simple guiding principle: prep slow, sell fast.

"We believe 80% of the effort should go into getting the home ready, and 20% into the time it's actually on the market," Chakonis said. "When you prep first, you give the buyer an amazing first impression, and that helps them picture themselves living there."

That kind of priming, she says, creates urgency from the moment a listing goes live.

"We spend the time upfront so that when we do hit the market, we’re ready to move fast."

Their approach? Tactical edits with measurable returns.

“We only suggest things we know will get the seller a minimum of ten times their return on investment,” Chakonis said. For example, power-washing, fixing up an outdoor kitchen, repainting key rooms, staging, or turning a first-floor space into a bedroom. They're all changes aimed squarely at what today’s high-end buyers want.

“Paint and lighting are the biggest bang for your bucks,” Chakonis said.

The home launched on March 6 and by the following week had received multiple bids and an accepted offer.

Selling a home at this price point, and doing it in just days, is extremely rare in Bergen County’s luxury market.

Set on 1.833 acres in one of Cresskill’s most exclusive neighborhoods, the home spans approximately 12,000 square feet and blends European-inspired architecture with modern comfort. Features include a stone façade, Venetian plaster walls, limestone fireplaces, exposed beams, and wide plank floors, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Outdoors, the estate feels more like a European retreat than a Bergen County address, with a saltwater pool, spa, covered loggia, wood-paneled ceilings, and multiple al fresco dining spaces—plus a five-car garage and full guest quarters.

The sale came just ahead of the state’s sweeping mansion tax reform, passed on June 30, which shifts the realty transfer fee burden from buyers to sellers while adding new tax tiers as high as 3.5%.

