46 People Detained After ICE Raid In Middlesex County: DHS

The Department of Homeland Security said its law enforcement conducted an inspection at the freight station, which CBS New York identified as Savino Del Bene, at 34 Engelhard Ave.

Officers encountered 46 illegal aliens working inside the facility, 22% of the onsite workforce, a DHS spokesman said. All 46 illegal aliens will be detained in DHS custody pending further immigration proceedings.

DHS said the inspection was part of its ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with customs and immigration regulations, safeguard the integrity of the supply chain, and verify that warehouse operators are adhering to all applicable security requirements.

"DHS is committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and accountability within bonded facilities to protect both U.S. commerce and the public," spokesperson said.

State Senator Joe Vitale, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, Democrats who represent Middlesex said a shared sense of community trust and commitment to fairness, due process and the rule of law is essential to the fabric of those very same communities, following the ICE raid.

"As legislators, we know that no one individual is above the law and all immigration procedures must be followed properly, especially in respect to individual rights," the officials said. "Our state and district are at their best when dignity and justice are upheld for all and we remain committed to ensuring that the diverse families and residents we cherish can continue to live in the communities they love without fear."

