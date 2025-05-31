Overcast 61°

45 Sickened, 16 Hospitalized As Salmonella Outbreak In Cucumbers Expands To 18 States

A Salmonella outbreak linked to a cucumber producer has now expanded to 18 states with 45 illnesses and 16 hospitalizations now reported.

 Photo Credit: USDA
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new recall for Bedner Growers cucumbers on Friday, May 30. 

The recalled cucumbers, grown in Boynton Beach, Florida, and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, were shipped to retailers, distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service dealers from Tuesday, April 29, to Monday, May 19.

The products were labeled as either being “supers,” “selects,” or “plains."

Target had issued a recall for products that used recalled cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers on May 19. The recalled items were also sold at Walmart and Big Y foods.

For a rundown of affected product names and descriptions, check this list from the FDA.

States where the products were distributed are:

  • Alabama
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky 
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia

The USDA advised consumers to throw away any recalled cucumbers they may have. 

