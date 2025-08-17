A Few Clouds 80°

$400K Worth Of Pine-Sol Stolen From Tractor-Trailer Found Abandoned In NJ: PA State Police

A tractor-trailer carrying nearly half a million dollars’ worth of Pine-Sol cleaner was found abandoned along Interstate 80 in New Jersey, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Jillian Pikora
The tractor-trailer and its cargo container were stolen from Professional Freight Services on the 300 block of North Fairville Avenue in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, according to troopers.

Inside the container was approximately $400,000 worth of Pine-Sol, while the container itself was valued at around $2,000, police said. State police identified the victims in the case as Norfolk Southern in Harrisburg, C.H. Robinson in Iowa, and Evans Delivery Co. Inc. in Indiana.

The stolen truck was later discovered abandoned on Thursday, Aug. 8, along I-80 in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, by New Jersey State Police, investigators said. Its cargo was missing.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains active.

