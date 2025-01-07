Overcast 21°

40 MPH Winds, Cold Temps: Here's Your New Jersey Forecast

New Jersey residents are bracing for a cold and windy day on Tuesday, Jan. 7, with high temperatures barely reaching freezing across the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly.

Temps on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Daytime highs are expected to range from 28°F in Wantage to 33°F along the Jersey Shore in towns like Long Branch and Atlantic City. Inland areas, including Trenton, Flemington, and Vineland, will see highs of about 31°F to 32°F.

Adding to the challenges, 1,113 Sussex County residents were without power as of 9:22 a.m., according to local reports. The outages include:

  • Branchville: 448 residents
  • Frankford: 389 residents
  • Hampton: 244 residents

The NWS shows that wind gusts could reach 40 mph on Tuesdsay, which will be partly sunny with a high around 30. Wednesday will be sunny and about 2 degrees warmer and not quite as windy.

