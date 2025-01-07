40 MPH Winds, Cold Temps: Here's Your New Jersey Forecast

Daytime highs are expected to range from 28°F in Wantage to 33°F along the Jersey Shore in towns like Long Branch and Atlantic City. Inland areas, including Trenton, Flemington, and Vineland, will see highs of about 31°F to 32°F.

Adding to the challenges, 1,113 Sussex County residents were without power as of 9:22 a.m., according to local reports. The outages include:

Branchville: 448 residents

Frankford: 389 residents

Hampton: 244 residents

The NWS shows that wind gusts could reach 40 mph on Tuesdsay, which will be partly sunny with a high around 30. Wednesday will be sunny and about 2 degrees warmer and not quite as windy.

