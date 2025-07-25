4-Year-Old Killed, 6-Year-Old Brother Seriously Injured In Oakland Pedestrian Crash (Update)

In an updated news release sent out Friday, July 25, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said that a 4-year-old boy was killed an his 6-year-old brother was seriously injured, after being struck by a 56-year-old woman on Ramapo Valley Road and East Oak Street at approximately 3:45 p.m.

A 32-year-old woman and 9-month old girl were also injured in the crash.

The motorist stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Musella said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police, firefighters, EMS, and medevac helicopters responded to the scene, where they found the four victims.

All four were rushed from the scene with varying injuries. The 4-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The 6-year-old boy remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The 32-year-old woman and the infant girl were treated and released.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Fatal Accident Task Force are working the case along with Oakland police.

Prosecutor Musella thanked Oakland emergency responders and surrounding agencies including the Ho-Ho-Kus, Franklin Lakes, and Ramsey police departments for their help.

