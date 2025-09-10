4 NJ Billionaires Make Forbes 400 List Of America’s Richest

Elon Musk topped the overall list with a net worth of $428 billion, but the Garden State had strong representation across industries from hedge funds to technology.

John Overdeck, 55, of Short Hills and cofounder of investing powerhouse Two Sigma, ranked highest among New Jersey’s billionaires at No. 172 with a net worth of $8 billion. He is the cofounder of Two Sigma, a quantitative investing firm managing $60 billion in assets.

Rocco Commisso, 75, of Saddle River, the CEO of Mediacom, came in at No. 270 with $5.6 billion. He is the founder of Mediacom and made his fortune in telecom.

Peter Kellogg, 83, of Short Hills, ranked No. 298 with a net worth of $5.1 billion from investments. Kellogg sold brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in cash and stock in 2000, Forbes says.

Brian Venturo, 40, of Hoboken, made the list for the first time at No. 352 with $4.2 billion. A Haverford College grad, Venturo built his fortune in the technology sector as Chief Strategy Officer at CoreWeave, Inc.

Forbes said the combined wealth of the 400 richest Americans hit a record $6.6 trillion in 2025, up $1.2 trillion from last year, fueled by a booming stock market and the rise of artificial intelligence.

Click here for the full list from Forbes.

