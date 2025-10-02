4-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Unresponsive In Clifton Dies At Hospital: Prosecutor

Clifton Police were called to a home near Ackerman Avenue and Milosh Street around 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi.

The infant was taken by ambulance to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where she was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.