4 ICE Detainees Missing From NJ Facility After Riot: Reports

The detainees were being kept at Delaney Hall, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds people facing possible deportation, NBC New York said. The missing detainees became unaccounted for on according to NBC New York. It is unknown if the detainees escaped or remain on the grounds of the facility, NBC New York said.

Protests have been ongoing at Delaney Hall. About 50 detainees pushed down the wall of a dormitory room when meals were late, a lawyer for one of the detainees told NJ.com.

"We are concerned about reports of what has transpired at Delaney Hall this evening, ranging from withholding food and poor treatment, to uprising and escaped detainees. This entire situation lacks sufficient oversight of every basic detail — including local zoning laws and fundamental constitutional rights," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a statement.

In May, Baraka was arrested and charged with trespassing during a visit to Delaney Hall. The charges were later dropped. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., who was with Baraka that day, was charged Tuesday, June 10 in a three-count indictment for forcibly impeding and interfering with federal officers, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

ICE did not respond to an immediate request for information placed Friday, June 13. This story will be updated when they respond.

