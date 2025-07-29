4 Child Sex Offenders Illegally In US Busted By ICE In NJ

Gerson Jose Saenz Umana, a 27-year-old Salvadorian national and Jose Saenz Umana, a 42-year-old Mexican national were arrested by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark on Monday, July 21.

Umana is a registered sex offender with a sealed criminal history that involves the exploitation of a child, ICE said. Garcia Nicolasa was previously sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of endangering sexual conduct with a child, ICE said.

On Thursday, July 17, Juan Villatoro Valle, a 45-year-old Salvadorian national and Reyes Peralta-Salazar, a 38-year-old Mexican national were arrested in New Jersey, both living illegally in the United States.

Valle had been convicted of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and endangering with sexual conduct. He was sentenced to five years in prison, ICE said.

Peralta-Salazar was sentenced to 180 days in jail for for criminal sexual conduct and endangering – sexual conduct with child, ICE said.

The men were required to register as sex offenders in New Jersey, ICE said.. All are being held in pending either a hearing before an immigration judge or deportation, ICE said.

The four were targeted as part of Operation Apex Predator, an initiative to proactively target convicted criminal alien sex offenders currently residing within the United States, ICE said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.