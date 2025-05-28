$3.88M Lakefront Mansion Is Sussex County's Most Expensive Listing

Located at 1 Lakeview Point Ave. on Culver Lake in Frankford, this estate offers more than just real estate—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a private luxury compound with 300 feet of pristine waterfrontage, according to listing agent Joshua Baris of NJLux.

Built in 2017, the 8-bedroom, 8-bathroom home sits on 8.03 gated acres and spans over 8,000 square feet of living space, complete with unobstructed lake and mountain views from nearly every room.

Inside, soaring two-story ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows frame the lake “like a piece of art.” The Great Room boasts a dual-sided fireplace that opens into a custom bar featuring backlit onyx inlays.

The gourmet kitchen includes a center island, stainless steel appliances, and its own cozy sitting area with another wood-burning fireplace. A screened-in outdoor dining room overlooks the water.

The primary suite offers spa-like luxury with a panoramic view. Upstairs, four en-suite bedrooms include private balconies. A dramatic game room with its own bar and deck rounds out the second floor.

The lower level is packed with amenities: a theater, gym, sauna, recreation space, walk-in wine cellar, two more bedrooms, and a 46' x 22' garage for water toys and outdoor gear.

Outside, the estate offers a private beach, three docks, a firepit, tennis and basketball courts, and even a bocce court—designed for both serene lakefront living and high-end entertaining.

