$3.85M Home Sale Breaks Records After One Night On Market For Bergen County Borough

The home, located at 516 Marion Lane in Paramus, went under contract after just one night on the market as an office exclusive, according to realtor Tony Nabhan of The Tony Nabhan Collective.

Described as an architectural masterpiece redefining luxury living in Paramus, the 10,000-square-foot estate sits on an ultra-rare three-quarter-acre lot, the realtor said. The property was designed by a prominent local builder and designer duo Peak Developers, and offers resort-style amenities, including a gunite pool and spa, covered patio, and a full outdoor kitchen.

Inside, three levels of living feature a chef’s kitchen with a back pantry, a great room, formal dining area, office, and guest suite. Upstairs, five en-suite bedrooms include a primary suite with dual walk-in closets, a balcony, spa bath, and sauna. The lower level houses a home theater, gym with golf simulator space, recreation room with wet bar, and an additional guest suite.

A three-car garage completes the luxury residence, which now holds the title of Paramus’ priciest home sale to date.

Two homes previously held the record for the highest residential sales in Paramus — both closing in September 2024. The first, an eight-bedroom, seven-bath estate at 170 North Farview Ave., sold for $3.61 million, while a seven-bedroom, nine-bath modern home at 787 Stella Ct. sold for $3.60 million. The new $3.85 million sale at 516 Marion Lane surpasses both, setting a new benchmark for luxury real estate in the borough.

According to Realtor.com, the median sold home price in Paramus is $982,500, with a median listing price of $1.3 million, making the record-breaking property nearly four times the town’s average home value.

