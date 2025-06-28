$348 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Won: Here Are The Winning Numbers

A single Mega Millions ticket purchased in Virginia matched all six numbers in the Friday, June 27 drawing — a win now worth an estimated $348 million, Lottery officials confirmed Saturday.

The winning numbers were: 18-21-29-42-50, and the Mega Ball was 2.

It’s the largest prize ever won in any Virginia Lottery game, and the 10th time a Mega Millions jackpot has been hit in the Commonwealth since the game began in 2002.

As of Saturday morning, officials have not yet revealed where in Virginia the ticket was sold or whether it was purchased online or in-person. That information is expected to be released later on June 28.

According to Lottery officials, the $348 million prize has a cash value of $155.5 million. It’s the fourth jackpot won this year and the second since a new $5 game format was introduced in April 2025.

Virginia was one of six original states that launched the Big Game in 1996, which became Mega Millions six years later. The state’s last jackpot winner was back in 2016.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday, July 1, with the jackpot resetting to $50 million.

