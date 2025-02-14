Fair 11°

$32K Worth Of Heroin Seized In NJ Turnpike Drug Raid, Man Charged: Prosecutor

A 52-year-old Teaneck man was arrested and charged after he was found transporting $32,000 in heroin, which authorities said was seized from him along the NJ Turnpike in Mercer County.

Edwin Vargas

 Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Officers began surveilling Edwin Vargas after receiving information he was transporting large quantity of narcotics into Hamilton Township near the Woodrow Wilson Service Area, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11:30 a.m., law enforcement conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Kia Telluride driven by Vargas on the New Jersey Turnpike, Marbrey said. Vargas was detained .

A K-9, Indy, conducted a sniff of the vehicle and alerted police to the odor of narcotics in the center console, Marbrey said. A search revealed a hydraulic trap containing approximately one kilogram of suspected heroin, Marbrey said.

Vargas was charged with multiple first-degree narcotic offenses, Marbrey said. The total street value of the confiscated heroin is $32,000, Marbrey said.

