A ticket sold in Jackson matched all six numbers in the New Jersey Lottery Pick-6 jackpot in the drawing held on Monday, Jan. 20 winning $32 million. This is the first Pick-6 jackpot of 2025.

The ticket was sold at Quick Mart at 665 Bennetts Mills Road. The winning numbers were 04, 11, 12, 15, 27 and 39.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.