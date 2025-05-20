$30 Concert Tickets Return For Summer: Here's How To Get Them

Live Nation's "Ticket to Summer" deal is back on Wednesday, May 21. The promotion offers $30 all-in tickets to shows by some of the biggest names in music, including Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, and The Black Keys.

The deal covers a wide range of genres and artists. Here are just a few of the top acts included in the promotion:

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest

Avril Lavigne

Billy Idol

Blink-182

Cyndi Lauper

Halsey

James Taylor

Keith Urban

Kesha

Little Big Town

Nelly

Papa Roach & Rise Against

Pierce the Veil

Rod Stewart

The Black Keys

Tyler Childers

Willie Nelson

The $30 price includes all service fees, with taxes added at checkout where applicable. Fans can purchase up to four tickets per event, while supplies last.

Rakuten customers get early access at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

Rakuten members must log into their accounts for their code and can also earn cashback on purchases. Tickets will be delivered digitally in most cases, with other delivery options available at checkout.

You can find a full list of participating concerts on Live Nation's website.

