3 NJ Scratch-Off Players Just Got Millions Richer — Did You Buy One?

One of the winning tickets — a $1,000,000 Spectacular — was sold in Bergen County, lottery officials said. It was purchased at the ShopRite liquor store on Passaic Street in Rochelle Park and is worth $1 million.

In Union County, a $5,000,000 Fortune ticket — good for the full $5 million prize — was sold at 7-Eleven on Liberty Avenue in Hillside.

And in Monmouth County, a Millionaire Maker ticket worth $2 million was sold at Lakeside Food Store in Matawan, officials said.

The New Jersey Lottery reminds players to always check their tickets and sign the back immediately.

