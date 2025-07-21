3 Drownings, 1 Weekend: 44-Year-Old Dies In Weekend Wayne Pool Party Incident, Cops Say

Wayne police say this incident involved a 44-year-old Queens, NY man, who had drowned in a backyard pool on Rutgers Court.

Officers responded to a home on Rutgers Court around 10:36 p.m. Saturday, July 19, after a report of a car crashing into a swimming pool. When they arrived, they discovered it wasn’t a crash, but something far worse, according to Police Capt. Daniel Daly.

A house guest had drowned in a backyard pool, Wayne police said in a statement.

The victim, a 44-year-old man from Queens, NY, had reportedly been swimming earlier in the night. He was later found at the bottom of the pool by other guests, who pulled him out and began CPR.

Wayne police officers took over lifesaving efforts upon arrival. Members of the Wayne First Aid Squad and paramedics from Saint Joseph’s Health also responded, police said. The man was rushed to Saint Joseph’s Wayne Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, July 18, a 5-year-old boy died in an incident on Maple and Armstrong avenues. On Saturday afternoon, a 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being found in a pool at a party in Clifton. As of Sunday evening, he remained critical.

