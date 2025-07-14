$29.5M Luxury Housing Project For 55+ Coming To Nutley

JLL Capital Markets on Thursday, July 10 announced $29.5 million in construction financing for Soho Park Residences, an 85-unit luxury rental development set to rise at 116 Harrison St. in Nutley.

The property, backed by Rock Solid Builders Inc., will include one- and two-bedroom apartments averaging 1,110 square feet. It will feature resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, library, sun deck with pool, firepits, BBQ stations, and a wellness center, officials said.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2025 with completion scheduled for spring 2027.

“This development addresses the growing need for luxury rental housing among the maturing population in Essex County, particularly as township residents become empty nesters and seek to escape the responsibilities of homeownership while remaining close to family,” said Thomas E. Didio, Jr., Managing Director at JLL.

Located less than three miles from Delawanna Train Station, the site will offer direct access to New York Penn Station in 30 minutes, along with close proximity to the Garden State Parkway, Route 3, and Route 21.

About 37.6% of Nutley’s population is age 50 or older, according to developers, a key factor in the project’s market appeal. Officials also noted that the development will benefit from a PILOT program, designed to boost financial performance.

“JLL is grateful to have played a small role in this exciting project,” said Director Gerard Quinn. “We're thrilled to witness Rock Solid Builders deliver what promises to be an exceptional luxury development that will serve the Nutley community for years to come.”

“Development isn't about square footage — it’s about social footprint,” added Vitali Feldman, President of Rock Solid Builders. “Our work shapes place, purpose, and people's lives.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.