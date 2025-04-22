27 Suspected 'Terrorist' Gang Members Nabbed On Sex Trafficking, Gun, Drug Charges, Feds Say

The two indictments, unsealed this week in the Southern District of New York, accuse the defendants of participating in a broad range of crimes that include smuggling women from Venezuela into the United States and forcing them into commercial sex work, distributing a pink powdery drug known as "tusi," carrying out armed robberies, and using violence to maintain control over victims and territory.

Of the 27 defendants named, 21 are currently in federal custody. Five of those were arrested during coordinated operations carried out in New York and other jurisdictions within the past 24 hours. Sixteen were already being held in federal criminal, immigration, or state custody.

The Justice Department labeled Tren de Aragua, which originated in Venezuela, a designated foreign terrorist organization earlier this year. Prosecutors said the group operates both internationally and in US cities including New York and New Jersey, using brutal tactics to enforce control and intimidate rivals, witnesses, and victims.

The charges stem from an investigation by federal authorities working alongside the New York City Police Department and other law enforcement partners.

“For the first time ever, TdA is being named and charged as the criminal enterprise that it is," NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said. "This isn’t just street crime — it’s organized racketeering, and this gang has shown zero regard for the safety of New Yorkers.

"As alleged in the indictment, these defendants wreaked havoc in our communities, trafficking women for sexual exploitation, flooding our streets with drugs, and committing violent crimes with illegal guns. Thanks to the dedicated members of the NYPD and the important work of our federal partners, their time is up.”

Defendants Charged

Tren de Aragua (TdA) Defendants:

Jarwin Valero-Calderon, aka "La Fama," age 29

Samuel Gonzalez Castro, aka "Klei" and "Kley," age 28

Eferson Morillo-Gomez, aka "Jefferson" and "Efe Trebol," age 20

Brayan Oliveros-Chero, age 28

Sandro Oliveros-Chero, age 25

Armando Jose Perez Gonzalez, aka "Biblia," age 30

Anti-Tren Defendants:

Reinaldo Rafael Gonzales-Valdez, aka "Mariguana" and "Marijuana," age 41

Jose Manuel Guerrero-Zarate, aka "Mantequilla," age 29

Jose David Valencia-De La Rosa, age 27

Johan Carlos Mujica-Urpin, aka "Sobrino," age 27

Luis Jose Velasquez-Hurtado, aka "Chito," age 30

Stefano Said Pachon-Romero, age 21

Guillermo Freites Velazquez, age 26

Jesus David Barrios Garcia, aka "Morocho," age 27

Giovanny Valentin Blanco Luciano, aka "Cachorrito," age 20

Anderson Jesus Duran Berroteran, aka "Cachorro," age 22

Roiman Noe Bello Ferrer, age 37

Luis Miguel Rodriguez-Tapia, age 25

Mario Andres Pereda, aka "Cara de Hombre," age 44

Anderson Smith Zambrano-Pacheco, age 26

Yeferson Alejandro Prieto Galviz, aka "Flaco T" and "Flacote," age 24

Jhonkennedy Bravo-Castro, aka "Negrito," age 27

Yender Maykier Mata, age 36

Kellen Alejandro Jaspe Bustamante, age 20

Luis Andres Bello-Chacon, aka "Care de Peo," age 31

Wilfredo Jose Avendaño Carrizalez, age not provided

Carlos Gabriel Santos Mogollon, age not provided

The investigation is part of Operation Take Back America, a Justice Department initiative aimed at dismantling transnational criminal organizations and disrupting violent gang activity across the country.

