25-Cent Burgers Now Available At Wendy’s: Here’s How Long

The burger chain is offering its iconic Dave’s Single for just 25 cents as part of a special promotion running through Sunday, March 2, in partnership with Grubhub.
The promotion began on Thursday, Jan. 9.
How To Get It
Here’s how customers can snag this unbeatable price:
- Place an order of $20 or more (before tax, tip, and fees) through Grubhub.
- Add a Dave’s Single to the order.
- The burger’s price will automatically drop to 25 cents at checkout once the requirements are met.
Additional Promotions
Wendy’s is also offering a 2 for $7 deal available through Sunday, March 2. Customers can mix and match two fan-favorite menu items for $7, choosing from:
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Classic Chicken Sandwich
- Dave’s Single
- 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets
This offer excludes combo meals and Saucy Nuggs options.
