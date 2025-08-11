$2.4M NJ Home Was Once A Church — Now It Has A Lazy River

Step inside the Haddon Heights, and you’ll find one of the most unique homes on the market in South Jersey — complete with a lazy river.

Built in 1925 as the First Church of Christ, Scientist, the 4,725-square-foot property was designed by New York architect Bernhardt E. Muller in an English cottage style.

Listing agent Michala Costello of Compass said the exterior is “so unassuming,” but the interior — once the worship area — is “just stunning and gorgeously beautiful.”

Lovingly converted into a private residence in 2018, the four-bedroom, five-bath home blends preserved features like original stained-glass windows, exposed beams, and intricate plasterwork with modern upgrades including a custom kitchen, updated baths, and high-efficiency systems.

Outside, the property offers a summer-ready entertaining space with a covered cabana, outdoor kitchen and grill, a full bathroom attached to the three-car garage — and a lazy river.

Costello called it “one of the most thoughtful conversions into a residence I’ve ever seen. They really kept and integrated the original features into making it a modern home.”

The home, purchased in 2018 for $350,000, is now listed for $2.4 million.

