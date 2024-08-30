$2.3K In Stolen Clothing Seized From Professional Paterson Shoplifters At CT Marshalls: Cops

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the store located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford.

According to the Milford Police, officers received information that members of an organized retail theft ring were believed to be at the Milford Marshalls.

Officers contacted Marshall’s loss prevention employees via phone, who relayed that they had been looking into an organized retail theft group driving a black Honda CRV that has been suspect in numerous thefts from Marshalls, Burlington, and TJX stores in New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, the department said.

Officers responded to the area and took custody of Carlos Cueva Arias, age 37, and Jenifer Salines, age 27, both of Paterson, New Jersey.

Officers located a large quantity of suspected stolen merchandise in the seized vehicle. Milford Police said 119 items were recovered, totaling $2,390.82 for this incident alone.

Both Cueva and Salines were taken into custody.

Cueva was charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit Larceny

Possession of a shoplifting device.

Salines was charged with :

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Possession of a shoplifting device

Interfering with an officer.

Both were held on a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing.

