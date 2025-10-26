$22M Pick-6 Ticket Sold In New Jersey

The winning numbers were 06, 07, 13, 15, 36, and 45.

The 6/6 annuity payout is valued at $22 million, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

One player won the top prize, while other prizes included $2,342 for matching five numbers, $36 for four numbers, and $2 for three numbers.

The Double Play winning numbers were 23, 30, 32, 34, 41, and 46, though no tickets matched all six numbers for that drawing. Double Play payouts included $4,638 for five matches, $57 for four, and $3 for three.

Lottery officials have not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at NJLottery.com or visit an authorized retailer.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said it was a Jersey Cash 5 ticket but the story has been updated to reflect the ticket was a Pick-6.

